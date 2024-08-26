Best-performing Florida stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Florida last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23. Stocks headquartered in Florida, listed on the Russell 3000 membership list, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on April 14th were considered. 31 stocks met the criteria in Florida.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +10.4% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Stacker
#30. Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
- Last week price change: -0.1% (-$0.68)
- Market cap: $58.7 billion
- Headquarters: Sarasota
- Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#29. Brown & Brown (BRO)
- Last week price change: +0.1% (+$0.13)
- Market cap: $29.1 billion
- Headquarters: Daytona Beach
- Sector: Finance and Insurance
Stacker
#28. Landstar System (LSTR)
- Last week price change: +0.3% (+$0.50)
- Market cap: $6.7 billion
- Headquarters: Jacksonville
- Sector: Transportation and Warehousing
Stacker
#27. Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)
- Last week price change: +0.3% (+$0.27)
- Market cap: $43.2 billion
- Headquarters: Jacksonville
- Sector: Information
Stacker
#26. Raymond James Financial (RJF)
- Last week price change: +0.7% (+$0.84)
- Market cap: $24.1 billion
- Headquarters: St Petersburg
- Sector: Finance and Insurance
Stacker
#25. CSX Corp. (CSX)
- Last week price change: +0.8% (+$0.27)
- Market cap: $65.9 billion
- Headquarters: Jacksonville
- Sector: Transportation and Warehousing
Stacker
#24. Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)
- Last week price change: +0.9% (+$1.60)
- Market cap: $5.2 billion
- Headquarters: West Palm Beach
- Sector: Finance and Insurance
Stacker
#23. L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
- Last week price change: +1.0% (+$2.18)
- Market cap: $43.8 billion
- Headquarters: Melbourne
- Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#22. Mastec (MTZ)
- Last week price change: +1.0% (+$1.15)
- Market cap: $8.9 billion
- Headquarters: Coral Gables
- Sector: Construction
Stacker
#21. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
- Last week price change: +1.4% (+$1.09)
- Market cap: $163.7 billion
- Headquarters: Juno Beach
- Sector: Utilities
Stacker
#20. Jabil Inc (JBL)
- Last week price change: +2.0% (+$2.16)
- Market cap: $12.3 billion
- Headquarters: St Petersburg
- Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#19. Regency Centers Corporation (REG)
- Last week price change: +2.4% (+$1.65)
- Market cap: $13.0 billion
- Headquarters: Jacksonville
- Sector: Finance and Insurance
Stacker
#18. Heico Corp. (HEI)
- Last week price change: +2.5% (+$6.11)
- Market cap: $29.6 billion
- Headquarters: Hollywood
- Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#17. Watsco (WSO)
- Last week price change: +2.7% (+$12.65)
- Market cap: $19.6 billion
- Headquarters: Coconut Grove
- Sector: Wholesale Trade
Stacker
#16. Mosaic Company (MOS)
- Last week price change: +2.9% (+$0.80)
- Market cap: $9.1 billion
- Headquarters: Tampa
- Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#15. Heico Corp. (HEI.A)
- Last week price change: +2.9% (+$5.48)
- Market cap: $29.6 billion
- Headquarters: Hollywood
- Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#14. Autonation (AN)
- Last week price change: +3.0% (+$5.34)
- Market cap: $7.2 billion
- Headquarters: Fort Lauderdale
- Sector: Retail Trade
Stacker
#13. Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
- Last week price change: +3.1% (+$1.77)
- Market cap: $16.1 billion
- Headquarters: Jacksonville
- Sector: Finance and Insurance
Stacker
#12. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
- Last week price change: +3.3% (+$5.28)
- Market cap: $42.0 billion
- Headquarters: Miami
- Sector: Transportation and Warehousing
Stacker
#11. National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)
- Last week price change: +3.4% (+$1.54)
- Market cap: $8.6 billion
- Headquarters: Orlando
- Sector: Finance and Insurance
Stacker
#10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
- Last week price change: +4.0% (+$2.84)
- Market cap: $2.6 billion
- Headquarters: Orlando
- Sector: Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services
Stacker
#9. SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
- Last week price change: +4.2% (+$9.11)
- Market cap: $24.4 billion
- Headquarters: Boca Raton
- Sector: Information
Stacker
#8. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
- Last week price change: +4.7% (+$1.71)
- Market cap: $3.9 billion
- Headquarters: Orlando
- Sector: Accommodation and Food Services
Stacker
#7. SouthState Corporation (SSB)
- Last week price change: +5.5% (+$5.04)
- Market cap: $7.4 billion
- Headquarters: Winter Haven
- Sector: Finance and Insurance
Stacker
#6. Carnival Corp. (CCL)
- Last week price change: +7.4% (+$1.15)
- Market cap: $18.6 billion
- Headquarters: Miami
- Sector: Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services
Stacker
#5. Darden Restaurants (DRI)
- Last week price change: +7.5% (+$10.71)
- Market cap: $18.6 billion
- Headquarters: Orlando
- Sector: Accommodation and Food Services
Stacker
#4. Lennar Corp. (LEN.B)
- Last week price change: +7.6% (+$12.17)
- Market cap: $50.4 billion
- Headquarters: Miami
- Sector: Construction
Stacker
#3. Lennar Corp. (LEN)
- Last week price change: +7.7% (+$13.26)
- Market cap: $50.4 billion
- Headquarters: Miami
- Sector: Construction
Stacker
#2. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
- Last week price change: +8.8% (+$1.41)
- Market cap: $7.7 billion
- Headquarters: Miami
- Sector: Transportation and Warehousing
Stacker
#1. TopBuild Corp (BLD)
- Last week price change: +10.4% (+$38.54)
- Market cap: $12.4 billion
- Headquarters: Daytona Beach
- Sector: Construction