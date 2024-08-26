Best-performing Florida stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Florida last week using data from IEX Cloud.

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Florida last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23. Stocks headquartered in Florida, listed on the Russell 3000 membership list, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on April 14th were considered. 31 stocks met the criteria in Florida.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +10.4% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#30. Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

- Last week price change: -0.1% (-$0.68)

- Market cap: $58.7 billion

- Headquarters: Sarasota

- Sector: Manufacturing

#29. Brown & Brown (BRO)

- Last week price change: +0.1% (+$0.13)

- Market cap: $29.1 billion

- Headquarters: Daytona Beach

- Sector: Finance and Insurance

#28. Landstar System (LSTR)

- Last week price change: +0.3% (+$0.50)

- Market cap: $6.7 billion

- Headquarters: Jacksonville

- Sector: Transportation and Warehousing

#27. Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

- Last week price change: +0.3% (+$0.27)

- Market cap: $43.2 billion

- Headquarters: Jacksonville

- Sector: Information

#26. Raymond James Financial (RJF)

- Last week price change: +0.7% (+$0.84)

- Market cap: $24.1 billion

- Headquarters: St Petersburg

- Sector: Finance and Insurance

#25. CSX Corp. (CSX)

- Last week price change: +0.8% (+$0.27)

- Market cap: $65.9 billion

- Headquarters: Jacksonville

- Sector: Transportation and Warehousing

#24. Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

- Last week price change: +0.9% (+$1.60)

- Market cap: $5.2 billion

- Headquarters: West Palm Beach

- Sector: Finance and Insurance

#23. L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

- Last week price change: +1.0% (+$2.18)

- Market cap: $43.8 billion

- Headquarters: Melbourne

- Sector: Manufacturing

#22. Mastec (MTZ)

- Last week price change: +1.0% (+$1.15)

- Market cap: $8.9 billion

- Headquarters: Coral Gables

- Sector: Construction

#21. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

- Last week price change: +1.4% (+$1.09)

- Market cap: $163.7 billion

- Headquarters: Juno Beach

- Sector: Utilities

#20. Jabil Inc (JBL)

- Last week price change: +2.0% (+$2.16)

- Market cap: $12.3 billion

- Headquarters: St Petersburg

- Sector: Manufacturing

#19. Regency Centers Corporation (REG)

- Last week price change: +2.4% (+$1.65)

- Market cap: $13.0 billion

- Headquarters: Jacksonville

- Sector: Finance and Insurance

#18. Heico Corp. (HEI)

- Last week price change: +2.5% (+$6.11)

- Market cap: $29.6 billion

- Headquarters: Hollywood

- Sector: Manufacturing

#17. Watsco (WSO)

- Last week price change: +2.7% (+$12.65)

- Market cap: $19.6 billion

- Headquarters: Coconut Grove

- Sector: Wholesale Trade

#16. Mosaic Company (MOS)

- Last week price change: +2.9% (+$0.80)

- Market cap: $9.1 billion

- Headquarters: Tampa

- Sector: Manufacturing

#15. Heico Corp. (HEI.A)

- Last week price change: +2.9% (+$5.48)

- Market cap: $29.6 billion

- Headquarters: Hollywood

- Sector: Manufacturing

#14. Autonation (AN)

- Last week price change: +3.0% (+$5.34)

- Market cap: $7.2 billion

- Headquarters: Fort Lauderdale

- Sector: Retail Trade

#13. Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

- Last week price change: +3.1% (+$1.77)

- Market cap: $16.1 billion

- Headquarters: Jacksonville

- Sector: Finance and Insurance

#12. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

- Last week price change: +3.3% (+$5.28)

- Market cap: $42.0 billion

- Headquarters: Miami

- Sector: Transportation and Warehousing

#11. National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

- Last week price change: +3.4% (+$1.54)

- Market cap: $8.6 billion

- Headquarters: Orlando

- Sector: Finance and Insurance

#10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

- Last week price change: +4.0% (+$2.84)

- Market cap: $2.6 billion

- Headquarters: Orlando

- Sector: Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services

#9. SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

- Last week price change: +4.2% (+$9.11)

- Market cap: $24.4 billion

- Headquarters: Boca Raton

- Sector: Information

#8. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

- Last week price change: +4.7% (+$1.71)

- Market cap: $3.9 billion

- Headquarters: Orlando

- Sector: Accommodation and Food Services

#7. SouthState Corporation (SSB)

- Last week price change: +5.5% (+$5.04)

- Market cap: $7.4 billion

- Headquarters: Winter Haven

- Sector: Finance and Insurance

#6. Carnival Corp. (CCL)

- Last week price change: +7.4% (+$1.15)

- Market cap: $18.6 billion

- Headquarters: Miami

- Sector: Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services

#5. Darden Restaurants (DRI)

- Last week price change: +7.5% (+$10.71)

- Market cap: $18.6 billion

- Headquarters: Orlando

- Sector: Accommodation and Food Services

#4. Lennar Corp. (LEN.B)

- Last week price change: +7.6% (+$12.17)

- Market cap: $50.4 billion

- Headquarters: Miami

- Sector: Construction

#3. Lennar Corp. (LEN)

- Last week price change: +7.7% (+$13.26)

- Market cap: $50.4 billion

- Headquarters: Miami

- Sector: Construction

#2. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

- Last week price change: +8.8% (+$1.41)

- Market cap: $7.7 billion

- Headquarters: Miami

- Sector: Transportation and Warehousing

#1. TopBuild Corp (BLD)

- Last week price change: +10.4% (+$38.54)

- Market cap: $12.4 billion

- Headquarters: Daytona Beach

- Sector: Construction