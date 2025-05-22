Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Miami metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Score Academy - Boca Raton
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 87 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#24. The King's Academy
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- Enrollment: 1,749 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#23. Hebrew Academy RASG
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- Enrollment: 673 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#22. North Broward Preparatory School
- Location: Coconut Creek, FL
- Enrollment: 2,084 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#21. The Benjamin School
- Location: North Palm Beach, FL
- Enrollment: 1,282 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#20. Oxbridge Academy
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- Enrollment: 610 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#19. The Cushman School
- Location: Miami, FL
- Enrollment: 789 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#18. Westminster Christian School
- Location: Palmetto Bay, FL
- Enrollment: 1,280 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#17. St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Enrollment: 2,045 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#16. Belen Jesuit Preparatory School
- Location: Miami, FL
- Enrollment: 1,360 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#15. Boca Prep International School
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 229 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#14. Sagemont Preparatory School
- Location: Weston, FL
- Enrollment: 435 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#13. Scheck Hillel Community School
- Location: North Miami Beach, FL
- Enrollment: 1,305 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#12. Saint Andrew's School
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 1,335 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#11. Palmer Trinity School
- Location: Miami, FL
- Enrollment: 804 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#10. Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart
- Location: Miami, FL
- Enrollment: 869 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. Donna Klein Jewish Academy
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 759 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. Miami Country Day School
- Location: Miami, FL
- Enrollment: 1,250 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. Gulliver Preparatory School
- Location: Pinecrest, FL
- Enrollment: 2,226 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Pine Crest School - Fort Lauderdale Campus
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Enrollment: 1,803 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. NSU University School
- Location: Davie, FL
- Enrollment: 1,840 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Posnack Jewish Day School
- Location: Davie, FL
- Enrollment: 917 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. American Heritage Schools, Palm Beach Campus
- Location: Delray Beach, FL
- Enrollment: 2,001 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Ransom Everglades School
- Location: Coconut Grove, FL
- Enrollment: 1,208 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. American Heritage Schools, Broward Campus
- Location: Plantation, FL
- Enrollment: 2,999 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+