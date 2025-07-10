Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Orlando metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Chiles Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,302 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#9. Rock Lake Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 914 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#8. Seminole High School
- School grades: PK, 6-12
- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 3,919 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Howard Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,124 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. Sanford Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,375 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. Ridgeview Global Studies Academy
- School grades: K-12
- Location: Polk County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,573 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Orlando Gifted Academy
- School grades: 2-8
- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 425 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Seminole Science Charter School
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 537 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. Osceola County School for the Arts
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Osceola County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 993 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,453 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+