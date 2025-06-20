Beyoncé brings out surprise guest Miley Cyrus at Cowboy Carter tour stop in Paris

On Thursday night in Paris, the Grammy winner brought out Miley Cyrus and the duo sang their duet, "II MOST WANTED" from Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album.
In several videos shared on TikTok, Beyoncé lauded Cyrus saying, "I want you to give it up for the icon, I'm the biggest fan, I love you, I'm so grateful to watch you and to sing with you Miss Miley Cyrus."
Miley took to Instagram after the performance, writing in part, "@beyonce to be beside such a humble, gracious, legendary DIVA was a dream come true. Thank you for the opportunity to perform in Paris together & sing our song about friendship. To have learned from you & loved you my whole life, & then be standing together in matching gold looks is more than I could've imagined."
