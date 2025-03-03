'Beyonddddddd grateful': Tate McRae scores first #1 album with 'So Close to What'

Tate McRae just drove her "Sports car" to the top of the Billboard album chart.

So Close to What, the third album from the Calgary native, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with sales of 177,000 units. It marks the biggest debut week for a studio album by a female artist since Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet entered the chart at #1 back in September.

Tate wrote of her achievement on her Instagram Story, "crying. Thank you so g**damn much for streaming the album i love you guys so fycking much. i am so beyondddddddd grateful."

The executive producer of the album, OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, wrote on Instagram, "When you start an album, you don't start by thinking how it will be received or what it will do commercially- you're just chasing a ghost. It's an honor to have EP'd the last 2 Tate albums- the reception of this one has been beyond overwhelming -#1 wasn't on my Bingo card but I'll happily take it."

He added, "Tate’s work ethic and obsession with her craft is literally off the charts - she never stops- and deserves it all. Thank u for trusting me Tate."

Tate performed two songs from the LP on Saturday Night Live March 1: "Sports car" and "Dear god." She also appeared briefly in a skit spoofing The Voice. Her Miss Possessive tour launches March 18 in Mexico City.

