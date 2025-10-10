Billie Eilish concertgoer ejected after grabbing singer at Miami show, police say

Billie Eilish was grabbed by a concertgoer during a show in Miami on Thursday night.

The "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" singer was walking through the Kaseya Center, where the concert took place, and was high-fiving fans behind a barricade when one person reached out from behind it and grabbed Eilish, appearing to pull her back toward them, according to videos shared on social media.

In the videos, Eilish stumbles, turning and hitting her back against the barricade, before regaining her footing and continuing on, footage shows.

The concertgoer, who has not been identified publicly, was ejected from the Kaseya Center, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department told ABC News Friday.

No further action was taken, according to the police spokesperson.

Eilish has not commented on the incident publicly and a representative for the singer did not immediately respond to ABC News.

The Kaseya Center, a 19,600-seat venue in downtown Miami that is the home of the Miami Heat, also did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Thursday night's concert was Eilish's first show in Miami for her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.

She is scheduled to perform at the Kaseya Center again on Saturday and Sunday before moving on to Orlando, Florida.

