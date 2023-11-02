Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo among nominees for Hollywood Music in Media Awards

Darkroom/Interscope Records

By Andrea Tuccillo

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Timberlake are among the nominees for the 2023 Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

Billie and FINNEAS received a nod in the Song – Feature Film category for their song "What Was I Made For?" off the Barbie soundtrack. The Barbie song "I'm Just Ken," written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, is also up in that category.

Olivia scored a nomination in the Song – Sci-Fi/Fantasy category for co-writing "Can't Catch Me Now," her just-announced song from The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes. And Justin was nominated in the Song – Animated Film category for co-writing the *NSYNC's reunion song, "Better Place," for the Trolls Band Together movie.

The 2023 HMMAs take place November 15. For more info, visit HMMAwards.com.

