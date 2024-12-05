Billie Eilish reacts to Rihanna longing to work with her: 'I've been sitting here this whole time!'

Not long ago, when asked to name her dream collaborator, Rihanna said, "If I could only do a song with Billie Eilish. She's so good." Well, now Billie wants to know why Rihanna just didn't pick up the phone.

Speaking to Complex, Billie says when she first saw the clip of Rihanna saying that about her, she "thought it was AI, first of all," adding, "She's literally my idol. She's the greatest of all time. She's my complete dream collab."

Billie continues, "I don't even answer that question when people are like, 'Who would you like to collab with?' But I always think Rihanna. I'm not going to say that, though! Why would I say that?! ... I would think, like, 'She probably doesn't even like me.' I've never heard from her and I've never had any interaction with her, so why would I have ever even thought about it?"

That's why seeing the clip of Rihanna left her shook.

"She said, 'If only I could work with Billie,'" the "Birds of a Feather" singer points out. "I was like, 'Well, b****, I've been sitting here this whole time!' What the f*** is she even talking about? Honestly. What do you mean, 'If only?!' It's, like, as if I've been saying, 'No.'"

"Rihanna! Riri!? I'll literally do anything you want. That's insane," she adds.

But if they did work together, Billie says, she probably wouldn't want to do it in the same room.

"My dream collab, aside from whatever Rihanna wants, is not having to have any contact with anybody," she explains. "Even if it's somebody I'm super close to ... if we wanted to work together, I'd be like, 'Cool ... I'll make something alone. You make something alone. Then we'll send it and then work on it separately.'”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.