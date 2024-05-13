Billie Eilish previews 'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT' ﻿song in ﻿'Heartstopper'﻿ trailer

A clip of a new Billie Eilish song is included in the just-released trailer for the third season of the Netflix show Heartstopper.

The track is called "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" and will appear on Eilish's upcoming album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, due out Friday, May 17.

You can watch the Heartstopper trailer streaming now on YouTube.

Along with the "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" snippet, Eilish previewed the track "CHIHIRO" with the video game Fortnite. Upon announcing HIT ME HARD AND SOFT in April, Eilish revealed that she wouldn't be releasing any full singles ahead of the album's arrival.

You can hear HIT ME HARD AND SOFT during listening events taking place in New York City on May 15 and Los Angeles on May 16. The album will also be played in movie theaters nationwide starting May 16.

Eilish will launch a North American tour in September.

