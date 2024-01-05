Billie Eilish dedicates award to anyone who feels "hopelessness"

On December 4, Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS became the first songwriters ever to receive the Chairman's Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, thanks to their Barbie movie song "What Was I Made For?" Billie used her acceptance speech to provide a message of hope to anyone who might be struggling.

Accepting the award from Barbie director Greta Gerwig, Billie said she dedicated it to "anyone who experiences hopelessness and the feeling of existential dread, and feeling like 'what's the point?' and 'why am I here' and 'what am I doing this for?'"

"I think we all feel like that occasionally," she continued. "But I think if somebody like me, with the amount of privilege that I have and the incredible things that I get to do, and how I have really not wanted to be here ..."

At that point she stopped and laughed, "Sorry to get dark. Damn! But I've spent a lot of time feeling that way. And I just want to say that to anyone that feels that way, be patient with yourself and know that it is, I think, worth it all. And I think that it's good to be alive now."

Billie went on to say that when she and FINNEAS were asked to write the song, she was "in a dark episode," explaining, "I just didn't understand what the point was ... just questioning everything in the world." However, after watching Barbie, she said, "I felt so seen. And I did not expect that."

"I think that this movie is the most incredible, most empowering and beautiful and funny and just unbelievable piece of art in the world," she concluded. "And I'm so, so honored to be a part of it."

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

