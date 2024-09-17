Billie Eilish and brother FINNEAS endorse Harris-Walz: "The choice is clear"

Another female pop superstar has come out in support of Kamala Harris.

In honor of National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Billie Eilish and her brother and collaborator, FINNEAS, posted a video asking fans to visit iwillvote.com to check their voting status. Billie goes on to say, "We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy."

"We can't let extremists control our lives, our freedoms and our future," FINNEAS continues. "The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote, and elect Kamala Harris."

"Vote like your life depends upon it," Billie adds. "Because it does."

They once again urged fans to join them in visiting iwillvote.com and voting early. The caption on the video reads, "It's National Voter Registration Day. We are voting for Harris-Walz. The choice is clear."

It's likely that the siblings need to vote early because Billie's tour in support of her album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT kicks off Sept. 29 in Quebec and they'll be on the road on Election Day.

