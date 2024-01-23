Billie Eilish and FINNEAS react to Best Original Song Oscar nod: "So cool!"

On January 23, Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS received their second Best Original Song Oscar nomination: It's for co-writing "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie movie. Billie and FINNEAS called into ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday morning to accept congratulations from ABC's Lara Spencer and tell her how they're feeling about the nod.

"Thank you so much!" Billie exclaimed. "Ohmigod, we're feeling so good and excited and honored! Ohmigod, it's a crazy, crazy morning, so cool!"

"We just woke up 'cause it's five in the morning LA," FINNEAS said. "So it feels a little bit like we're dreaming, which is crazy!"

In 2022, Billie and FINNEAS won their first Best Original Song Oscar for writing the James Bond theme No Time to Die. This year, they'll be competing against another song from the Barbie movie, "I'm Just Ken" -- written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt -- as well as three other songs.

"What Was I Made For?" has already won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song; "I'm Just Ken" won the Critics Choice Award in the same category.

