Billie Eilish's third album, 'Hit Me Hard and Soft,' due out May 17; no singles ahead of time

On April 4, Billie Eilish revealed a tattoo on her stomach that reads "Hard & Soft," and it turns out she was actually telling us all the title of her new album.

Billie's third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, will be out May 17. According to a press release, the album's title reflects its sound: It "hits you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically while bending genres and defying trends along the way."

Announcing the album on Instagram, Billie said, "so crazy to be writing this right now i'm nervyyyyy & exciteddd not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once :PPP finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can't wait for you to hear it. love you love you love you."

The album will be available on digital platforms and a variety of physical formats on the same day, with all versions having the same track list. As with her previous album, all the physical formats — including eight vinyl variants — have been created using 100% recyclable materials.

Billie recently made headlines for decrying artists' "wasteful" release of multiple vinyl variants with different tracks, which forces fans to buy more to collect them all.

