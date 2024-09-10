Black Eyed Peas' Vegas residency, inspired by Taylor Swift, will include an AI member named Vida

Black Eyed Peas have announced a Las Vegas residency kicking off in February, and lead singer will.i.am says the group's lineup for the shows will include their female vocalist, J. Rey Soul, as well as an AI member called Vida.

He tells USA Today, "Our [AI] member of the group will be patched into every band member, stage hands and the audience, if they want to engage with her. J. Rey will have songs with Vida and Vida will be singing."

"Taboo and I will be rapping and singing and so will Vida," he continues. "It's going to be the most interactive pre, during and post-show experience and if there is a place to have that experience, it's going to be in Vegas."

Will also says the residency was inspired by seeing Taylor Swift perform this summer in Milan.

“I was blown away. I haven’t been this inspired in so ... long," he says of witnessing the Eras Tour. "That’s when I said, I need to start dreaming and go to work. What cues can we take from Empress Swift when we approach our Vegas show?"

In particular, he says Taylor's "camera stuff" really impressed him. "I’ve never seen a group or artist do that," he gushes. "I’ve seen a network do it and the Super Bowl do it. I’m watching the most awesome theatrical pop culture film at a show. Of course she’s talented, but she gives you all this emotion in that format. It’s flawless execution.”

As previously reported, the residency starts Feb. 15 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Tickets go on sale Sept. 14 via ticketmaster.com.

