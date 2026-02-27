BLACKPINK will make you 'Go' in new video for song co-written by Coldplay's Chris Martin

Coldplay's Chris Martin co-wrote a song with BTS, so maybe it's not so surprising that he also co-wrote BLACKPINK's new song "Go" -- and you can watch the futuristic video now.

The song is from the K-pop girl group's new mini album, Deadline, and it features JENNIE, LISA, JISOO and ROSÉ singing and rapping their way through a surrealistic dreamscape of land, sea and sky.

Though it starts off somewhat sedate and melodic, the song soon becomes a pulsing electronic track with the girls changing, "Blackpink'll make ya go!"

Deadline also includes "Jump," "Champion," "me and my" and "Fxxxboy." It's their first release as a group in more than three years. For the past few years, all the members have been focused on releasing solo projects and collaborating with other artists.

