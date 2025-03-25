BLACKPINK's LISA reveals the Miley Cyrus song that changed her life

BLACKPINK's LISA is currently singing with RAYE and Doja Cat on the hit "Born Again," but the K-pop star says it was a song by another female pop star that completely changed her life.

Speaking to The Guardian, LISA says, "I auditioned for BLACKPINK in Thailand by singing 'Ice Cream Freeze (Let's Chill)' by Hannah Montana, so Miley Cyrus. There must have been 1,000 people, so I never thought I would get picked. It's a fun song and good to dance to, so I think it really suited my style."

These days, LISA says she's into Jack Harlow, SZA and Ariana Grande, and she loves Rihanna. In fact, she met her and got to tell her how much she loves her, unlike the time she met Justin Bieber.

"I met him a few years ago, but just for a quick hi. I didn’t tell him how much I loved him because I’m too shy," she reveals.

But LISA says the one song she feels she can no longer listen to is "Boombayah" by her own group, BLACKPINK. "Not because of the song, it’s just that the dance moves are really aggressive," she reveals. "There’s a lot of whipping your head, so it’s really intense to perform."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.