Blake Lively salutes "Ultimate Queen" Britney Spears, wears her dress to premiere of 'It Ends With Us'

Blake Lively sure does love her some teen pop. After fangirling all over *NSYNC at the premiere of her husband's movie Deadpool & Wolverine, she paid the ultimate tribute to Britney Spears at the premiere of her new movie It Ends With Us.

Blake walked the red carpet wearing a multi-colored, one-strap Versace gown -- the same dress Britney wore to Versace's Milan Fashion Week show in October of 2022. She told People, "It is Britney's actual dress. It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met. But it's on me. I feel so lucky!"

On her Instagram Story, she posted a photo of Britney rocking the gown and wrote, "The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories." The post is soundtracked to Britney's hit "Everytime."

She continued, "Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your Biopic and all you have to come.”

When *NSYNC -- minus Justin Timberlake -- walked the red carpet for Deadpool & Wolverine, Blake grabbed a pic with the boys and gushed on her Instagram, "No one can convince me that I'm not living in BIG and I'm actually 13 years old and in REM of the most wild dream of adulthood ever. @nsync you're more lovely in real life if that's even humanly possible."

We don't know how Blake feels about Backstreet Boys, but AJ McLean replied in the comments, "If you only knew how jealous I am of this picture, but also Glad you guys all got to meet and have an incredible night!"

