Blood, slaps and Paris: Watch Alex Warren lead a tour of stars' homes in new video for 'Fever Dream'

Alex Warren's video for his new song "Fever Dream" lives up to its name.

The video starts with Alex as the driver on one of those buses that take you around to stars' homes in Hollywood. As he passes by the houses, calling out the names of the stars who live there, he spots a mysterious woman looking through a window. He runs into the house to find her and instead stumbles across a horror movie set, with his wife, Kouvr Annon, playing the victim who's getting stabbed. Alex ends up covered in blood.

He runs into another room in the house and finds himself in the back of a limo with two mysterious figures and some balloons. He then exits the limo and fights his way through a horde of paparazzi, only to wake up lying on a street being revived with defibrillator paddles.

Alex then finds himself in front of a sorority house and dances around with the girls there. Suddenly, he's back in the limo, then he's fighting off the paparazzi again. Finally, he's in a field with the tour bus, and his customers are yelling at him. Suddenly, he sees the girl he's been chasing in the field and runs up to her. When she turns around, we see it's Paris Hilton.

"Paris?" he asks. "Yeah?" she responds. "It's been you the whole time?" he asks. "Duh," she replies. "Is this even real?" he asks. "It's time to wake up, Alex," says Paris, and then slaps him.

Next thing you know, he's waking up on Hollywood Boulevard wearing different clothes. We see that he's actually a musician busking on the street for money, and none of any of what we've just seen was real. Or was it?

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.