Board meeting's in session: Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' has arrived

The board meeting has begun: Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department has arrived.

A post on the official Taylor Nation Instagram includes the "agenda" for the board meeting: "Department members will stream The Chairman's manuscript ... press play simultaneously so all members can review the evidence together. Relaxed poets, consult your tortured muse before attending."

The agenda lists what you'll need for the meeting, including a "department-issued uniform," "talismans, charms + snacks" and — because it's Taylor — a "dictionary."

The album features 16 songs plus four bonus tracks available on various iterations: "The Manuscript," "The Bolter," "The Albatross" and "The Black Dog." There are two guests: Post Malone, on the song "Fortnight," and Florence & the Machine, on "Florida!!!" Taylor's co-writers include Post, Florence, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, though two songs were solely written by Taylor.

A music video for "Fortnight" will be released at 8 p.m. ET on April 19. This was hinted in a video posted on Taylor Nation announcing the video: It shows a white board with 14 tally marks on it. "Fortnight" means 14 days.

The intense anticipation for the album, which has been building since Taylor announced it on February 4, is reflected in the fact that the Spotify countdown page became the most presaved page in Spotify history. The page includes video snippets of Taylor revealing song lyrics: "As she was leaving it felt like breathing," "Lost the game of chance, what are the chances?" and "One less temptress. One less dagger to sharpen."

Here are the intriguing titles of the songs on The Tortured Poets Department:

"Fortnight" (featuring Post Malone)

"The Tortured Poets Department"

"My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys"

"Down Bad"

"So Long, London"

"But Daddy I Love Him"

"Fresh Out the Slammer"

"Florida!!!" (featuring Florence & the Machine)

"Guilty as Sin?"

"Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"

"I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)"

"Loml"

"I Can Do It With a Broken Heart"

"The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"

"The Alchemy"

"Clara Bow"

