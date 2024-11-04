Bon Jovi and Pitbull releasing new collaboration 'Now or Never,' based on 'It's My Life'

After teasing it at a concert in September, Jon Bon Jovi and Pitbull have officially announced a musical collaboration: a song called "Now or Never," which is essentially a remix of Bon Jovi's classic song "It's My Life."

The song is coming out on Nov. 14 but is available to presave now. Jon and Pitbull became friends after meeting at the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame gala. In April, they duetted at a Jimmy Buffett tribute concert.

The song's video will feature footage from the September appearance, which took place at Jones Beach Theater in New York's Long Island.

"Now or Never" will drop the same day as the 25th annual Latin Grammy Awards, and Pitbull is one of the performers. Will Jon join him for a rendition of the song? Stay tuned.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.