'Brat' named word of the year thanks to Charli XCX album

Brat summer may be in the rear view, but the word brat will live on forever.

That's because the Collins Dictionary has named "brat" its word of the year for 2024. The word, which is used as the title for Charli XCX's sixth studio album, was inescapable this year, whether it was used to describe a pop star or a candidate running for president of the United States.

The dictionary made the announcement on Friday, saying the word refers to a person who is “characterized by a confident, independent and hedonistic attitude.” Its full entry dives deeper into the definition.

"Inspired by the Charli XCX album, brat has become one of the most talked about words of 2024. More than a hugely successful album, brat is a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally, and ‘brat summer’ established itself as an aesthetic and a way of life,” the entry reads.

Other short-listed words include "brainrot," "looksmaxxing," "rawdogging," "anti-tourism," "delulu," "romantasy," "supermajority," "yapping" and — inspired by Taylor Swift — the word "era."

