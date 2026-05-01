Britney Spears charged with DUI following March arrest

Britney Spears attends the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards in Los Angeles on April 29 (Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images)

Britney Spears has officially been charged with driving under the influence after being arrested in March, according to the Ventura County District Attorney, who says the singer will be offered probation for a first-time offense.

The singer will be arraigned on May 4 on the misdemeanor charge, but she does not have to appear for her court hearing.

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Spears for comment.

Spears was arrested on March 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs, according to the California Highway Patrol at the time.

A BMW 430i, which was reported for driving erratically at high speed, was located and stopped by CHP officers, according to CHP.

Once stopped, Spears, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, showed signs of impairment and took field sobriety tests, CHP said.

Following her arrest, she was released the following morning.

In a statement to ABC News at the time, a representative for the singer called it an "unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life," the statement continued. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

Shortly after she was released, Spears voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility.

The DA's office said it would offer Spears a deal, known as a "wet reckless," which allows a defendant to plead guilty to reckless driving involving drugs or alcohol and serve a sentence of 12 months probation.

"This type of resolution is common, particularly when a defendant demonstrates self-motivation to address underlying issues through rehabilitation or a drug and alcohol treatment program," the office said.

The DA's office said the offer is typically extended to defendants without a prior DUI history, a low blood-alcohol level and in cases with no crash or injury.

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