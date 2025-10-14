Britney Spears' ex says he feels 'something bad is going to happen' to her

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline is expressing concern about the singer in his new memoir, You Thought You Knew.

That's according to The New York Times, which has seen a copy of the book, due Oct. 21. According to the Times, Kevin writes about his marriage to Britney, which lasted from 2004 to 2007 and produced two children: sons Jayden James Federline, 19, and Sean Preston Federline, 20.

Kevin told the Times that he and Britney haven't "spoken in years," though he recounts troubling things he heard from his sons. The Times reports that he writes in the book that when they were teenagers "[t]hey would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — 'Oh, you're awake?' — with a knife in her hand."

The Times also reports that Kevin writes, "The truth is, this situation with Britney feels like it's racing toward something irreversible. It's become impossible to pretend everything's OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we're getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don't change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces."

Elsewhere in the book, Kevin writes that everyone who "put so much effort into the" Free Britney movement "should now put the same energy into the ‘Save Britney’ movement." He adds, "This is no longer about freedom. It’s about survival.”

In the book, Kevin asks that anyone "who has ever been moved by Britney” stand by her and her sons. He writes, "I’ve been their buffer for years, but now it’s bigger than me. It’s time to sound the alarm.”

In Britney's own memoir, she accused Kevin of trying to convince "everyone that I was completely out of control” as he sought full custody of the boys.

