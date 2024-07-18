Britney Spears has four-letter response to Ozzy Osbourne's comments about her

Britney Spears has a message for Ozzy Osbourne: Mind your own business.

On July 17, Ozzy and his family discussed Britney on their podcast, with Ozzy saying he was "fed up with seeing poor old Britney Spears [dancing on social media] every f****** day." He added that it was "very, very sad," while his wife Sharon agreed, saying, "Poor little thing ... it's heartbreaking."

Well, Britney wasn't about to take that lying down -- or standing up, shaking her butt in a bikini for that matter. On Instagram, she posted a lengthy message that started off by saying how much she admired Kate Beckinsale, and how she responded to the "cruel" people were by accusing of her of not having "age-appropriate" looks.

Then, Britney switched the topic to herself, writing, "Not as bad as some of my comments saying it's sad I'm as old as I am and I'm dancing every single day on my IG!" She went on to note, "I hardly ever dance" and added, "I'm not poor at all!!! ... in my transparent opinion, wealth and health isn't relied solely on cash in your bank account which I have lots of that too."

Britney then described how she taught a dance class last week, and added, "What are you gonna do to help someone out and bring their dreams to life besides being like me and Kate's haters saying we're too old or don't have appropriate content????"

After going on for another page or so, Britney concluded, "I'm gonna do a photoshooot with Kate and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind kindly f*** off!!!"

For good measure, she posted a video of herself dancing in a bikini bottom and cropped sweater.

