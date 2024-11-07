Britney Spears, Jason Derulo and 50 Cent reach over 1 billion views on music videos

The billion views club has a few more members.

Britney Spears, Jason Derulo and 50 Cent have reached new YouTube viewership milestones on their music videos.

Britney's iconic music video for her 1998 hit "...Baby One More Time" has passed 1 billion views. It's her second video to reach the milestone, after the visual for "Scream & Shout" with will.i.am previously surpassed the mark.

The video for Jason's "Wiggle," his song with Snoop Dogg, also reached 1 billion views, making it the second video for both artists to achieve the milestone.

Lastly, 50 Cent's "Candy Shop" music video also surpassed 1 billion views. The video, which featured R&B singer Olivia, was 50 Cent's second to reach the milestone, after his other hit "In Da Club."

