Britney Spears says she's writing a novel, reveals her "crazy girl crushes"

Back in 2021, Britney Spears said on Instagram that she was writing a book about a ghost who "gets stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn't know how to cross over to the world she use[d] to know." Well, she's apparently still working on that book — or she's started a whole new one.

In a lengthy Instagram Story on Oct. 15, Britney wrote, "I'm away writing my novel and learning about myself!!!" It came at the end of an essay about what Britney described as her "crazy girl crushes" on "women who I genuinely admire" and "inspire me."

First up, Britney says, is "Pamela Lee Anderson," a "classic babe and seems so sweet." Next, it's Natalie Portman, because, Britney writes, "I feel like she's the coolest person I ever met outside with her dog in New York and we had the same shirt on!!!"

Camila Cabello makes the list, Britney writes, because "she's so darn pretty and she makes me giggle out loud!!" She continues, "Her personality is so sweet and kooky I think it's healthy to be silly!!! I wish I was more like that!!!"

Next is Kylie Jenner, about whom Britney writes, "is it even normal to be that pretty? Geez." She then continues, "And the other two are Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore they're literally gorgeous!!!"

It's worth noting that both Selena and Drew were at Britney's wedding to Sam Asghari in 2022.

"Honestly, I have no idea why I'm writing all this," Britney concludes. "I do so miss being silly with the girls."

