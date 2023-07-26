Britney Spears says she recently thought she was pregnant

Britney Spears says she's having a great time while on vacation in Mexico, but she admits she recently woke up to a potential pregnancy shock.

In a recent Instagram post, Spears detailed some of the fun she's had on her trip, before noting she woke up one morning thinking she was pregnant.

“I will be honest I woke up this morning and I thought I was pregnant because I’m so nauseous, but I think it’s the sun,” Spears wrote. “If we’re all under the same sun you guys have to be feeling coo coo too !!!”

Spears is married to her former backup dancer Sam Asghari. The couple announced they were expecting a child in May 2022; Spears suffered a miscarriage the following month. Spears is a mother to sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

