Britney Spears says she's "in love" with Justin Timberlake's new single

Following Britney Spears' claims about some of Justin Timberlake's behavior in her book The Woman in Me, many fans were outraged on her behalf, and have been trashing JT ever since. When Justin's new single "Selfish" came out, they took revenge by streaming an obscure Britney song of the same title. But now, an apologetic Britney has revealed that she's still a fan of her ex-boyfriend.

"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry," Britney captioned a video of Justin's recent "Classroom Instruments" segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She didn't give any further details, but added, "I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish.' It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???"

Then, referring to Justin's other new song, which he performed on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, she added, "Ps 'Sanctified' is wow too."

In her book, Britney accused Justin of cheating on her, and pressuring her to end a pregnancy.

