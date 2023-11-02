Britney Spears' 'The Woman in Me' sells more than 1 million copies in first week

The day Britney Spears released her memoir, The Woman in Me, she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post that the book was "the highest selling celebrity memoir in history and it's only day 1 !!!" It's not clear that was actually true, but the book sure did sell a lot of copies.

Gallery Books, which released the memoir, has announced that The Woman in Me sold 1.1 million copies through its first week on sale. That includes preorders, regular books, e-books and audio books. According to Gallery, the book is also a #1 bestseller on the New York Times and USA Today bestsellers lists.

The book was published by Gallery's parent company, Simon & Schuster, in the U.K.; it was the publisher's biggest-ever week-one sale.

Jennifer Bergstrom, senior vice president and publisher of Gallery Books, said in a statement, "We expect strong sales to continue throughout the holiday season and beyond. Readers and reviewers have embraced Spears's candid and powerful memoir in which she is finally able to share her story on her own terms."

And Britney commented, "I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support."

