Britney Spears musical 'Once Upon a One More Time' closing on Broadway

Briga Heelan and Justin Guarini of 'Once Upon a One More Time' musical; ABC/Paula Lobo

Once Upon a One More Time, the Broadway musical built around Britney Spears' hits, will close on September 3, Broadway World reports. It will have run for 123 performances at New York's Marquis Theatre.

The musical, authorized by Britney, uses songs like "Crazy," Lucky," "Toxic," "Circus" and "Oops...I Did It Again" to rework the story of fairytale princesses like Cinderella and Snow White. In the show, they experience a feminist awakening and pushing back against their traditional roles, much to the dismay of Prince Charming, played by American Idol season 1 runner-up, Justin Guarini.

A national tour and multiple international productions of Once Upon a One More Time are planned for the future.

While Once Upon a One More Time is closing, you can still see some of Britney's hits performed on Broadway in & Juliet. That musical reimagines the story of Romeo & Juliet using songs written by Max Martin. Those include some of Britney's biggest songs as well as hits by Katy Perry, Adam Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Pink, Kesha and more.

