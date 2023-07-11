Britney Spears' memoir 'The Woman In Me' coming October 24

Britney Spears is ready to tell all.

Her long-awaited memoir The Woman In Me is due out October 24 from Gallery Books, and is available to pre-order now. It's described as "a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope."

The website adds that the book "reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history," noting that it "illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last. "

A Gallery Books exec tells People, "Britney's compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn't be more proud to help her share her story at last."

The black-and-white cover shows a young Britney topless with her arms covering her chest.

