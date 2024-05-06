Britney Spears denies "breakdown" reports: "I wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed!!!"

Britney Spears took to Instagram on May 6 to state once and for all that she did not have a "breakdown" at the Chateau Marmont, as has been reported.

"I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!! Either way, some s*** actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery ... fingers crossed, hopefully not," she wrote. On May 3, she'd posted footage of her swollen foot, which she explained she'd sprained at the hotel on May 2.

Explaining why she was photographed clutching a pillow, barefoot and half dressed outside the hotel, Britney said, "But I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!! I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!! I’m a grown a** woman who is actually very naive in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas !!!"

"I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!!" she concluded, adding that she was going to "treat myself this week!!!" Despite her injured foot, she posted footage of herself going horseback riding.

