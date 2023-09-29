Britney Spears reassures fans after knife dance: "No one needs to worry"

Britney Spears wants her fans to know that they shouldn't worry about her -- even if she's dancing with what look like real, very sharp knives.

ABC News confirmed that this week, deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff's office performed a wellness check on Britney after a division of LAPD received a call from someone who knew the star personally, expressing concern after she posted video of herself dancing with the knives. They determined that Britney wasn't in danger after speaking to her head of security and her attorney. Now Britney herself says everything is fine.

On Instagram, she posted yet another video of herself dancing with the knives, and wrote, "know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives."

"No one needs to worry or call the police," she added. "I'm trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!!Cheers to us bad girls who aren't afraid to push boundaries and take risks."

Britney had previously said that Shakira's knife dance at the MTV VMAs inspired her own dance.

