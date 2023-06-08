Britney's husband, Sam Asghari, is in 'Yellowstone' creator's new series 'Special Ops: Lioness'

Britney Spears fans know that her husband, Sam Asghari, likes to call her "my lioness." So it's only natural that he'd land a part in Special Ops: Lioness, the new spy series from Yellowstone franchise creator Taylor Sheridan.

On Thursday, Paramount+ revealed the trailer for the series, which stars Nicole Kidman alongside Morgan Freeman, Guardians of the Galaxy's Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira.

Based on a real-life CIA program, the show follows De Oliveira's character, Cruz Manuelos, a Marine who's recruited for the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization.

Kidman plays the program's supervisor and Saldaña plays Joe, the station chief who leads the female undercover operatives. According to the trailer, the Lioness team "locate[s] the wives and daughters of ... high value targets ... place[s] an operative close to them, and ... kill[s] the target."

Sam plays a character named Kamal and appears in four episodes. The series starts streaming July 23.

