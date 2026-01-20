Bruno Mars debuts at #1 with 'I Just Might'

Bruno Mars is back on top.

The singer's new song, "I Just Might," is #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his first song to debut in the top spot and his 10th chart-topper overall.

Billboard reports "I Just Might" scored 23.5 million official streams and 32.6 million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 13,000 units in the U.S. in its first week of release.

It follows his last chart-topper, "Die With a Smile" with Lady Gaga, which spent five weeks at #1 starting Jan. 11, 2025.

Bruno's new album, The Romantic, his first solo album in a decade, will be out on Feb. 27. The Romantic Tour, Bruno's first-ever headlining stadium trek, kicks off April 10 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and travels across North America, Europe and the U.K.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.