Bruno Mars sets five new Las Vegas performances in December

It's still summer, but Bruno Mars already knows what he's doing on New Year's Eve.

The Grammy-winning star has announced five December performances as part of his residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. He'll perform December 22 and 23, December 28, and December 30 and 31.

Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, August 11, at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com. Live Nation customers can access tickets through a presale August 9 at 10 a.m. PT. At 10 p.m. PT that same day, members of MGM Rewards can grab tickets.

Bruno will perform shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM on August 25 and August 26 before heading to South America for festival shows in Brazil and Chile. On September 14, he's scheduled to perform in Louisville, Kentucky, and on September 17, he'll be part of Louisville's Bourbon & Beyond festival.

The "Grenade" singer's most recent solo album was 2016's 24K Magic. He released An Evening with Silk Sonic, his Grammy-winning collaboration with Anderson .Paak, in 2021.

