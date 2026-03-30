BTS debuts at #1 with 'ARIRANG,' biggest sales week for a group since 2014

BTS' comeback album is -- just like the name of their label -- a big hit.

The group's new album ARIRANG has debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart with first-week sales of 641,000 units. That's the biggest sales week for an album by a group since 2014, when the chart started measuring sales in "units."

It's also the biggest week for an album by units since Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl debuted in October with a record-breaking 4 million+ units. On vinyl alone, ARIRANG sold 208,000 copies, which is the largest vinyl sales week for a group in the modern era, which is considered to have begun in 1991.

ARIRANG, featuring the single "SWIM," is BTS' first album of new original material since 2020, and their first since the group went on hiatus in 2022 so its members could fulfill their mandatory military service. SUGA was the last member to be discharged, in June of 2025.

Overall, ARIRANG is BTS' seventh #1 album. The group promoted it with back-to-back appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the live Netflix special BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG and the Netflix documentary BTS: THE RETURN.

BTS' world tour kicks off April 9 in Goyang, South Korea; the first U.S. date is April 25 in Tampa, Florida.

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