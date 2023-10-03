BTS' Jung Kook announces solo album, coming November 3

BIGHIT MUSIC

By Andrea Dresdale

BTS star Jung Kook is on a roll: he's released two buzzy singles and just announced a new solo album.

GOLDEN, due out November 3, will feature 11 tracks, including Jung Kook's hit with Latto, "Seven," and his new single with Jack Harlow, "3D." The title of the album is a reference to Jung Kook being nicknamed the "golden youngest" of BTS.

The preorder for GOLDEN starts October 3 at 10 p.m. ET.

While Jung Kook has released a number of singles over the years, this will be his first official solo album. In July, Jung Kook became the second member of BTS to top the Billboard Hot 100; he did it with "Seven." The first was Jimin, who did it with "Like Crazy" in April.

It's hard to remember that BTS is even on hiatus, since most of the members have continued to appear on the single and album charts with their many solo releases. In addition to Jung Kook's success, V recently saw his solo EP, Layover, debut at number two on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, SUGA just started his military service.  The group plans to reconvene in 2025.

