BTS member RM injures ankle ahead of comeback concert

As BTS gets ready to headline their Netflix concert, THE COMEBACK LIVE, on Saturday, one of their members is nursing an injury.

The band’s record label, Big Hit, has announced that RM injured his ankle during rehearsals for the concert and was taken to the hospital. He was diagnosed with a sprain and a partial ligament tear. He will have to wear a cast and "strictly limit movement" for two weeks.

While RM will still take part in the Netflix concert, the statement noted that his “on-stage performance, including choreography, will be partially limited.”

RM shared a photo of the medical walking boot he's now wearing on his left foot following his injury. During a live session with the group, he told fans, "I'm not able to perform right away, but I'll be on stage ... I'll be singing and hyping everyone up. I'll try hard to recover for the [tour], so please don't worry because it's not ... serious."

The special, BTS' first full concert as a group since 2022, coincides with the release of their new album, ARIRANG.

BTS' THE COMEBACK LIVE debuts Saturday at 7 a.m. ET.

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