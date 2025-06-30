BTS releasing first-ever live album in July

They've released numerous concert films, but now BTS is going to drop their first-ever live album.

PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE will arrive July 18. It was recorded in 2021 and 2022 and documents the group's 12-show tour, which included dates in LA and Las Vegas. The 22 tracks on the album include hits like "Dynamite," "Butter," "Boy with Luv" and "Life Goes On."

The album also comes with a digital code that allows access to a video compilation of BTS' performances from the final show of three concerts the group did at Olympic Stadium in Seoul in March 2022, as well as a 92-page photobook.

The preorder for the album starts July 1.

After a hiatus that allowed all seven members to serve their mandatory military service, BTS is expected to return to recording and touring early next year.

