BTS solo documentaries coming to the big screen

BigHit Music/Trafalgar Releasing

By Andrea Tuccillo

BTS may still technically be on hiatus, but there's plenty of them to go around.

SUGA and j-hope's solo documentaries are both coming to theaters Saturday, June 17. Fans will be able to catch j-hope IN THE BOX and SUGA: Road to D-Day on the big screen in more than 100 countries and territories worldwide.

Both films give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the lives and work of the K-pop superstars. J-hope's documentary debuted on Disney+ in February, while SUGA's doc initially hit Disney+ in April. Visit BTSSoloDocumentaries.com for ticket info.

In other BTS news, the cover has been unveiled for Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, an oral history of the group. The book is available to preorder on Amazon.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!