BTS teams with UNICEF for new #OnMyMind initiative

In 2017, BTS and UNICEF started working together on the Love Myself charity campaign. Now, they've renewed the partnership and launched a new initiative called #OnMyMind.

In the launch video, BTS member RM talks about the importance of loving yourself, and the whole group delivers the message, "Life goes on. Let's live on." The video ends with the question, "What's on your mind?"

The goal of the campaign is to support the mental health of children and young people, and fight for the right of every child to live in an environment free of neglect, abuse and "poor mental health." Part of the initiative allows fans to send electronic postcards via a special UNICEF website.

Since 2017, BTS and their fans have contributed more than $6.6 million to the campaign.

