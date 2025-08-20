BTS will be taking over movie theaters this fall with BTSMOVIE WEEKS

BTS will make their big comeback in 2026, but this fall they'll be getting fans hyped by screening their concert films in movie theaters all over the world.

Starting Sept. 24 and running through Oct. 5, BTSMOVIE WEEKS will feature screenings of four different films, all remastered in 4K and 5.1 surround sound.

Beginning Sept. 24, fans will be able to see BTS2016 Live The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue and BTS 2017 Live Trilogy EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL.

Then, starting Oct. 1, you can see BTS2019 WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' LONDON and BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO. That last film documented the group's show at their eighth anniversary celebration, while the former marked the historic performance that made them the first Korean act to headline London's Wembley Stadium.

Tickets for BTSMOVIE WEEKS go on sale Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. ET at BTSMOVIEWEEKS.com.

BTS has technically been on hiatus for the past few years so the group members could complete their mandatory military service, though all seven have released a steady stream of solo releases.

