Camila Cabello joins the BRIT Billions club

Camila Cabello has been honored for her success across the pond.

She's the latest artist to earn the BRIT Billion Award, which is presented to artists who've racked up 1 billion streams in the U.K.

Camila posted a photo of herself posing with her new trophy on her Instagram Story and wrote, "I'm in the Brit billions club!!!!!! this makes me feel way better about nandos not giving me a black card."

Nando's is a popular chicken restaurant chain that has attained cult-like status in the U.K. It gives out Black Cards to celebrities, which reportedly guarantee the star and five guests an unlimited supply of free food. Camila's "Bam Bam" duet partner Ed Sheeran has one, for example.

