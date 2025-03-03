Cape Coral 7-day weather forecast

Stacker compiled the weather forecast in Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather.

Stacker created the forecast for Cape Coral, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 79 °F on Monday, while the low is 51 °F on Friday. There are expected to be 4 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 3

- High of 79 °F, low of 55 °F (44% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:49 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

gillmar // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 76 °F, low of 62 °F (64% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:48 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

LeManna // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 79 °F, low of 66 °F (67% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:47 AM, sunset at 6:31 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Matusciac Alexandru // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 6

- High of 69 °F, low of 56 °F (40% humidity)

- Fair with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:46 AM, sunset at 6:31 PM

- First quarter moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

Pablesku // Shutterstock

Friday, March 7

- High of 76 °F, low of 51 °F (25% humidity)

- Fair with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:45 AM, sunset at 6:32 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rachasie // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 8

- High of 78 °F, low of 63 °F (64% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:44 AM, sunset at 6:32 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Nataliia K // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 9

- High of 77 °F, low of 61 °F (87% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (4 mm of rain)

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (23 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:43 AM, sunset at 6:33 PM