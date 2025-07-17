Carly Rae Jepsen performing LA show for 10th anniversary of 'Emotion'

Carly Rae Jepsen is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her album Emotion with a one-night-only show in Los Angeles in August.

The plan for the evening, as she details on social media, is to play the album front to back. She also promises "some extra special guests and surprises," and says fans will "leave sweating and satisfied cause we aim to dance out allllll of the emotions!"

Carly adds a note for fans to “dress the hell up” for the show. “It’s a PARTY,” she writes.

The show will take place at The Troubadour on Aug. 19, with tickets going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Emotion, released on Aug. 21, 2015, features the tracks "I Really Like You" and "Run Away with Me."

