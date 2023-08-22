The Chainsmokers break LA attendance record with new The Party Never Ends live experience

The Chainsmokers wanted to create a live experience beyond a simple concert, and their idea for what that could be appears to have been a rousing success.

The duo's new live event The Party Never Ends debuted on August 19 at Los Angeles State Historic Park with just under 18,800 attendees: a new attendance record.

The daylong event featured The Chainsmokers, of course, but also Bebe Rexha, Two Friends, Maluma, Carlie Hanson, Shenseea and more. There was also pyro, a light show and fireworks. The Chainsmokers also debuted their new song "Summertime Friends."

On Instagram, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall wrote, "Thank you to all our friends, fans, and family that made this our most special show we've ever done here and the biggest show in LA Historic Park history. We hope to do this every year with you all :) THE PARTY NEVER ENDS."

The Party Never Ends' next stop is at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado on September 2.

