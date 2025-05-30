Chappell Roan calls 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' look 'one of my fav we’ve EVER done'

Chappell Roan's guest judge turn on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is streaming now on Paramount+, and she's raving about the look she created for the appearance.

For her spot as a special guest judge, Chappell turned herself into an inflatable doll, wearing a plastic suit with a spot on the belly marked "Inflate here." Fake yellow hair and heavy eye makeup completed the ensemble.

She captioned a series of Instagram photos of the outfit, "I'VE BEEN WAITING to share this for soooo long im so happy what a dream come true!!! One of my fav looks we’ve EVER done <3 the outfit itself actually inflated just like the real thing."

"I love watching @rupaulsdragrace so much," she continued. "thank you for having me it was so amazing @rupaulofficial i am the luckiest girl in the world."

The official Instagram for RuPaul's Drag Race posted a clip of Chappell's appearance, in which she refers to herself as "your favorite extra-special guest judge's favorite extra-special guest judge."

Other judges on this season include Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Colman Domingo and Kate Beckinsale.

