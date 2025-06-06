Chappell Roan does the 'Apple' dance as Charli XCX performs in Barcelona

At the event, livestreamed on Amazon Music, Charli began performing "Apple" and asked the crowd, "Alright, who the f*** we got tonight?" The camera cut to Chappell in the front row, who started doing the "Apple" dance. The video of Chappell — who was out of uniform, so to speak, in regular street clothes and everyday makeup — was projected behind Charli as the song continued.
"Chappell, I f***** love you, b****!" Charli screamed as Chappell turned around and shook her booty.
