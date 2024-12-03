Chappell Roan hit tops 'Rolling Stone' list of 100 best songs of 2024

By Andrea Dresdale

After crowning Charli XCX's Brat the #1 album of 2024, Rolling Stone has now released its list of the top 100 songs of 2024 — and Chappell Roan is on top.

The singer's breakthrough hit "Good Luck, Babe!" is #1 on Rolling Stone's list. The publication calls it "Eighties New Wave-meets-Nineties soft rock in its pop perfection" and calls its bridge "the type of musical moment destined to become the stuff of karaoke legend for decades to come."

Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss "Not Like Us" is #2, followed by Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" at #3. Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" is #4, with Rolling Stone calling her "a pop star whose rizz rivals early Madonna." "Birds of a Feather" by Billie Eilish is #5.

The rest of the top 10 includes Hozier's "Too Sweet," Tinashe's "Nasty" and "Girl So Confusing (Remix)" by Charli XCX featuring Lorde.

